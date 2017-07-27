San Diego SWAT officers train the cast of "S.W.A.T."

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego SWAT officers are to thank for training the cast of the new CBS action-drama "S.W.A.T."

Prior to filming, the actors participated in exercises with the officers, learning to handle gear and move as a team.

Actor Shemar Moore - who calls the new show a "thrill ride" - says training was nothing like he expected.

"I thought I had it all figured out," Moore said. "I was like, 'oh, I've carried a gun before, I know what this. Kick in a door, [shout] 'FBI,' act like a tough guy... and then I got here and was like 'oh, this is real!"

Inspired by the 1975 television series and the 2003 feature film of the same name, "S.W.A.T. stars Moore as a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant Daniel

”Hondo” Harrelson who is tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, the former Marine ”Hondo” has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge the divide between his two worlds.

His unit includes David “Deacon” Kay (Jay Harrington) an experienced S.W.A.T. officer who always puts the team first; Jim Street (Alex Russell), a cocky but promising new member of the group; Christina “Chris” Alonso (Lina Esco), a skilled officer and the team’s canine trainer; and Dominique Luca (Kenneth Johnson), an expert driver who gets them in and out of high-risk situations. Overseeing the unit is Jessica Cortez (Stephanie Sigman), the captain of L.A. Metro who values her job above all else, including her off-the-books relations with Hondo.

Hondo’s team enjoys an intense rivalry with another L.A.-based unit led by Mumford (Peter Onorati), an aggressive leader who likes to do things his way.

"S.W.A.T." premieres on CBS November 2. Get a first look at the show in the video below.

[To view this video on YouTube click here.]

