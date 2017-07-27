Humane Society offering free spay and neuters

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego Humane Society celebrated a special milestone Thursday.

25,000 spay and neuter operations have been performed at the group's three campuses. So each facility gave away an additional 25 operations for free.

Many rushed to the humane society's locations upon hearing they were signing up lucky people to get their pit bull, chihuahua or cat spayed or neutered for free.

The scheduled surgeries were given away at each of the humane society's three campuses in San Diego, Oceanside and Escondido for a total of 75.

In honor of their 25,000th service, the organization wanted to give back to the community and help low-income families and those breeds most seen stray or in San Diego County shelters.

"We're targeting those breeds because they are at risk of overpopulation," said Annik Dumouchel of the San Diego Human Society.

Alena Winters rescued her cat Zoe from the streets and wants to make sure more cats don't end up stray from unplanned litters, so she decided to get her spayed.

"Oh I'm extremely grateful right now," Winters said.

A woman named Laura was one of the first in line to get her pit bull Coco neutered in order to "kind of keep him calm a little, help with the kids and family."

Along with controlling shelter overpopulation, spaying and neutering is beneficial in many ways including promoting better behavior, less roaming and good health.

"For females, it prevents uterus infections and mammary gland tumors when spayed before their first heat," said Dumouchel. "In males, testicular cancer is what it helps prevent."

For more information on spay and neuter services or to make an appointment click here.