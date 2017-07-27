The Mikey Show launches on 100.7 KFM-BFM

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — KFMB Stations is proud to announce the addition of The Mikey Show to 100.7 KFM-BFM radio.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone video report, Jeff meets Mikey Esparza and talks about the DJ's return after a five year absence from San Diego's airwaves.

100.7 KFM-BFM's Program Director, Mike V. Vasquez, says "Mikey's passion for creating compelling content and his love of rock and roll make him the ideal choice to entertain San Diego during the afternoon commute. With The DSC entertaining our fans in the morning, the legendary Robin Roth rockin' the workday and The Mikey Show on the drive home, KFM-BFM is committed to delivering quality programming."

Mikey also sat down with Mike V. for a Facebook Live to discuss his return to radio and takes questions from listeners.

See video of their chat below.