The Mikey Show launches on KFM-BFM 100.7

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — KFMB Stations is proud to announce the addition of The Mikey Show to our sister station 100.7 KFM-BFM radio.



In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets Mikey and talks about the DJ's return to radio.



Mikey also sat down with 100.7 KFM-BFM's Program Director Mike V. for a Facebook live to discuss returning to the airwaves and take questions from listeners. See video of their chat below.

The Mikey Show launches on our sister station @kfmbfm 100.7 at 3:00 pm today. Mike sits down with me for Zevely Zone Story at 5:40 pm @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/lBgo1kFIlz — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) July 27, 2017