The Mikey Show launches on KFM-BFM 100.7 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Mikey Show launches on KFM-BFM 100.7

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — KFMB Stations is proud to announce the addition of The Mikey Show to our sister station 100.7 KFM-BFM radio. 
 
In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets Mikey and talks about the DJ's return to radio.  
 
Mikey also sat down with 100.7 KFM-BFM's Program Director Mike V. for a Facebook live to discuss returning to the airwaves and take questions from listeners. See video of their chat below.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.