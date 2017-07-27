Attempted kidnapping of teen girl reported in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (NEWS 8) - Authorities on Thursday released a sketch of a man suspected of attempting to kidnap of a teenage girl in Encinitas.

The attempted kidnap took place on Wednesday, July 26th, around 5:30 p.m. In the 1600 block of Neptune Avenue.

A 15-year-old girl told deputies she was waxing her surfboard in her home's driveway when a man came up from behind her and pinned her to the ground.

She said the man tried to drag her toward a pickup truck parked along Grandview Street where another man was waiting inside.

She fought back and was able to run inside her home. She was not hurt.

The two men left in a blue older model pickup truck with a suspension lift, metal racks, and possibly an extended cab.

The victim describes the suspect who grabbed her as a White man between 20 to 30 years old.

He stands approximately 5'10" tall, had a skinny build and was wearing board shorts.

She describes the man waiting in the pickup truck, seen in the above sketch, as a White man between 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5'11" tall with a medium build.

He has light brown hair and a long brown beard.

This attempted kidnapping appears to be an isolated incident, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest. Call (888) 580-8477.