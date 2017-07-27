Encinitas: Teenage girl escapes would-be kidnappers

ENCINITAS (NEWS 8) - Authorities on Thursday released a sketch of a man suspected of attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in Encinitas.

The attempted kidnap took place on Wednesday, July 26th, around 5:30 p.m. In the 1600 block of Neptune Avenue.

A 15-year-old girl told deputies she was waxing her surfboard in her home's driveway when a man came up from behind her and pinned her to the ground.

"Some guy jumped up behind her and slammed her on the concrete, but she protected her face. It's hard.I feel bad for her. What are these guys doing coming into our neighborhood," said Rick de Voe, the victim's father.

She said the man tried to drag her toward a pickup truck parked along Grandview Street where another man was waiting inside.

Chris Georggin is a neighbor to family of the victim. He said he had just left when the teen girl called.

"'I got attacked and someone tried to kidnap me. I ran inside your home and I am locked inside your house right,'" Georggin said the teen told him.

She fought back and was able to run inside her home. She was not hurt.

Georggin said the teen tried to lock out the predator.

The two men left in a blue older model pickup truck with a suspension lift, metal racks, and possibly an extended cab.

Georggin also said he recognized the blue truck the suspects took off in because when he arrived at his home before the attack, it was parked right in front of his house.

"when I left I had a very eery feeling the second I saw them. He was sitting on top of his car," he said.

The victim describes the suspect who grabbed her as a White man between 20 to 30 years old.

He stands approximately 5'10" tall, had a skinny build and was wearing board shorts.

She describes the man waiting in the pickup truck, seen in the above sketch, as a White man between 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5'11" tall with a medium build.

He has light brown hair and a long brown beard.

This attempted kidnapping appears to be an isolated incident, according to authorities.

"I don't know what their motives were, but they are in trouble. They are in big trouble," said Rick.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest. Call (888) 580-8477.