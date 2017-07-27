Teenage girl escapes would-be kidnappers in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (NEWS 8) - The search is on for two suspects involved in an attempted kidnapping in Encinitas.

Residents are being warned to be on the lookout for two men who tried kidnapping a 15-year-old girl as she waxed her surfboard in front of her driveway earlier this week.

Sheriff's investigators Thursday released a sketch of one of the men and a surveillance photograph of their truck, described as an older-model blue pickup.

One of the men grabbed the girl Wednesday evening as she waxed her surfboard in the driveway of her family's home in the 1600 block of Neptune Avenue. The teen wriggled free and ran to safety uninjured, later describing both suspects as white men in their 20s or early 30s.

The girl told deputies she was waxing her surfboard in her home's driveway when a man came up from behind her and pinned her to the ground.

"Some guy jumped up behind her and slammed her on the concrete, but she protected her face. It's hard. I feel bad for her. What are these guys doing coming into our neighborhood," said Rick DeVoe, the victim's father.

She said the man tried to drag her toward a pickup truck parked along Grandview Street where another man was waiting inside.

Chris Georggin is a neighbor to the family of the victim. He said he had just left when the teen girl called.

Georggin said the teen told him, "'I got attacked and someone tried to kidnap me. I ran inside your home and I am locked inside your house right now.'"

She fought back and was able to run inside her home unharmed. Georggin said the teen tried to lock out the predator.

The two men left in a blue older model pickup truck with a suspension lift, metal racks, and possibly an extended cab.

Georggin also said he recognized the blue truck the suspects took off in because when he arrived at his home before the attack, it was parked right in front of his house.

"When I left I had a very eerie feeling the second I saw them. He was sitting on top of his car," he said.

The victim describes the suspect who grabbed her as a white man between 20 to 30 years old. He stands approximately 5'10" tall, had a skinny build and was wearing board shorts.

She describes the man waiting in the pickup truck, seen in the above sketch, as a white man between 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5'11" tall with a medium build. He has light brown hair and a long brown beard.

This attempted kidnapping appears to be an isolated incident, according to authorities.

"I don't know what their motives were, but they are in trouble. They are in big trouble," Rick said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest. Call (888) 580-8477.

