Padres knock off Mets 7-5 behind rookies Margot, Coleman

San Diego Padres center fielder Manuel Margot, right, celebrates with first baseman Wil Myers after the Padres defeated the New York Mets 7-5 in a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manuel Margot came within a triple of the cycle and fellow rookie Dusty Coleman hit his first major league home run, leading the San Diego Padres past the New York Mets 7-5 on Thursday night.

Luis Perdomo (5-5) got the victory after pitching into the seventh.

Brad Hand earned his fifth save and ran his scoreless streak to 18 1/3 innings.

Margot drove in three runs, a career-high for the former Boston Red Sox prospect.

Coleman, the 30-year-old minor league veteran, was promoted this week when shortstop Erick Aybar got hurt. He hit a three-run home run that made it 7-1 in the fifth.

The Mets lost for the third time in nine games despite Jay Bruce's 26th home run, a two-run blow off Jose Torres that drew them to 7-5 in a four-run seventh.