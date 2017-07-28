Ex-priest in Boston sex abuse scandal released from prison

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (NEWS 8/AP) — A notorious figure in the Boston Roman Catholic priest sex abuse scandal was released from prison Friday morning after completing a 12-year sentence for the rape of a boy in the 1980s.

Massachusetts prison officials say Paul Shanley, 86, was released from the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater on Friday. They did not provide an exact time.

The state's sex offender registry lists Shanley as a Level 3 offender, meaning he is most likely to re-offend. The registry says Shanley will be living in an apartment on Pulsaki Street in Ware, a town of about 10,000 residents about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Boston, according to the state sex offender registry. State law prohibits people from using information in the registry to harass people. Paul Shanley is the 5th level 3 sex offender to have an address on Pulsaki Street in Ware. Twenty others live in the town.

The registry shows there are currently 21 Level 3 sex offenders living within three miles of Pulaski Street.

“The town of Ware is aware of Mr. Shanley’s release and relocation to the town. The Town, through the Police Department, will properly notify the public of any resident sex offender. The Town will continue to keep all residents informed and safe, while protecting everyone’s rights,” Ware Town Manager Stuart Beckley said in a statement Friday.

Abuse victims say they're concerned Shanley, who isn't required to wear an electronic monitoring device, will not have enough supervision.

"Paul Shanley should be in a hospital being treated and not in the outside world where he can easily gain access to innocent children," Mitchell Garabedian, a lawyer who represented dozens of men who said they were abused by Shanley.

Shanley's lawyer says he's served his time and is not dangerous.

Shanley was a "street priest" who ministered to alienated youth in the 1960s and '70s. Decades later, dozens of men came forward and said Shanley had molested or raped them. He was defrocked by the Vatican and was convicted of raping a boy at a Newton parish.

A protest was planned outside the Bridgewater prison Friday.

