Lawyer: Ex-priest shouldn't have been released from prison

The search is on for two suspects involved in an attempted kidnapping in Encinitas. Residents are being warned to be on the lookout for two men who tried kidnapping a 15-year-old girl as she waxed her surfboard earlier this week.
A trend of warm, dry weather will continue across the county Friday before humidity and possible thunderstorms return over the weekend.
A notorious figure in the Boston Roman Catholic priest sex abuse scandal was released from prison Friday morning after completing a 12-year sentence for the rape of a boy in the 1980s.
The Beach Blaster ride at Belmont Park in San Diego and five similar attractions statewide were voluntarily shut down by operators today in the wake of a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair, the California Department of Industrial Relations announced Thursday.
Manuel Margot came within a triple of the cycle and fellow rookie Dusty Coleman hit his first major league home run, leading the San Diego Padres past the New York Mets 7-5 on Thursday night.
A crash happened during the morning commute Wednesday on the northbound I-805 just past SR-52. News 8's Marcella Lee reports near the scene with reaction from that witness and the CHP.
Two women who allegedly took part in a botched La Mesa mugging that left a man dead pleaded not guilty today to robbery and murder charges.
A state prosecutor and son of an infamous figure in the Watergate scandal was arrested on a child pornography charge at his home in Coronado.