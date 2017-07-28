Marlon Wayans live at American Comedy Co. this weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Marlon Wayans live at American Comedy Co. this weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You remember him from classics like “Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood” and the “Scary Movie” franchise. These days he’s getting ready to launch his new show “Marlon” and parading around in the nude ahead of the debut of his latest film, “Naked.”

Funny family man Marlon Wayans visited the News 8 Morning Extra studios on Friday to talk about his upcoming works, his San Diego stand up shows and how he draws inspiration for his comedy from his life as a father.

Wayans is booked for the weekend with shows at the American Comedy Company on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and show information visit AmericanComedyCo.com.

