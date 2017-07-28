Unveiling Ceremony for Mark Hamill Drive planned for Sunday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Unveiling Ceremony for Mark Hamill Drive planned for Sunday

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A block of a Clairemont street being named in honor of San Diego native and Jedi Master Mark Hamill will be unveiled at a public ceremony on Sunday.

Mark Hamill, the man most famous for his role as Luke Skywalker, was once a young padawan playing on the 5900 block of Castleton Drive. The San Diego City Council voted in late June to name the stretch of the street in the star's honor.

The "Mark Hamill Drive" unveiling ceremony begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Castleton Drive and Mount Abernathy Avenue.

The 5900 block of Castleton Drive and Mount Abernathy Avenue between Camber Drive and Chandler Drive will be closed to parking from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ceremony is free and open to the public and, yes, Skywalker will be in attendance but he will not be signing any autographs.

    •   
