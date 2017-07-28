Total Solar Eclipse: Matt will head to Wyoming for a once-in-a-lifetime sight

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8 / AP) - Millions of eyes will be fixed on the sky when a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. in August.

Two of those millions of eyes will include News 8's Chief Meteorologist Matt Baylow's, who will be traveling to Wyoming to view the total eclipse of the sun.

A transcontinental total eclipse of the sun across North America has not happened for 99 years. The path of the totality is 70 miles wide – where the moon blocks 100 percent of the sun as the shadow travels more than 1,500 miles per hour across the entire U.S.

More than 200 million Americans live within a one day drive of the path of totality.

Baylow booked his hotel nine months ago and the closest vacancy he could find was 120 miles way – in Wyoming.

In San Diego, the moon will only eclipse 57 percent of the sun and most people will not even know it’s taking place.

In Wyoming, where Baylow will be, the sun will be eclipse for two minutes and a half minutes.

Since the path travels across the entire continent, NASA is planning on studying the effects of totality for an hour-and-a-half.

In some areas, the temperature is expected to drop 25-degrees during the eclipse.

As millions of people drive out of the area where the eclipse will be visible, hurricane evacuation level traffic on highways will be expected.

Staring at the sun during an eclipse — or anytime — can cause eye damage. The only safe way is to protect your eyes with special filters in glasses or other devices. NASA lists four companies, including American Paper Optics, whose glasses meet international standards.

Baylow chose Wyoming because the location along the path of totality has the best chance for clear skies.

He will be taking a lot of pictures and will be doing live reports from Cheyenne on News 8 throughout the day on Monday, August 21st.