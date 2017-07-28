Back On Guard: Kearny Mesa revives neighborhood watch

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Kearny Mesa has revived its neighborhood watch program after being dormant for more than 30-years.

Neighborhood watch signs were installed throughout the community on Friday.

Dolores Orr has lived in Kearny Mesa’s neighborhood of Royal Heights for 41 years, and is happy that a neighborhood watch program has be revived.

“I just love this neighborhood because I have been here for so long – it’s home. It seems like for a while it was getting scary to live here, but after meetings it’s gotten so much better,” she said.

District 6 Councilmember Cris Cate and San Diego police officers helped install eight new neighborhood watch signs in Kearny Mesa to bolster crime prevention and send a clear message to those up to no good.

“They let people know who are coming unto their neighborhood that there are concerned citizens, people who are active in the neighborhood, making sure quality of life on their streets is of the upmost,” said Cate.

Cate said the neighborhood watch programs are one of the most effective prevention programs in the nation. It brings neighborhoods together and establishes partnerships with police to combat crime.

"These people are active, engaged. They’re going to be walking around taking notice of who is coming in and out of their communities and really making sure they are working together as a cohesive group to make sure neighborhoods are safe,” said Cate.

The signs cost the City of San Diego nearly $500 – money well spent if you ask Dolores.

"Years ago we had it then it stopped and now just started up again. I love it,” she said.

If your community does not have a neighborhood watch program, and you are interested in starting one, first contact local enforcement, second organize a launch meeting and third spread the word.