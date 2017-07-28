Holly Jolly July: Celebrating the holidays in July

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We have all heard of December Nights at Balboa Park, but maybe not a "Holly, Jolly, July."

There’s still 21 weeks until Christmas, but Balboa Park is celebrating the holiday early with Holly Jolly July as a preview for its popular December Nights events.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff who hosts December Nights each year, got a jump start on the holidays.

He reports from Balboa Park with a look at the Holiday Fun in summer.

RELATED