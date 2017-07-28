Resolution against a border wall will go before the San Diego City Council

A proposed resolution in opposition to the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is scheduled to go before the San Diego City Council's Budget Committee next week.
A suspect in an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl near Grandview Surf Beach was taken into custody and arrested Friday.
A convicted pedophile priest at the center of Boston's Roman Catholic clergy sex abuse scandal settled into an apartment in western Massachusetts on Friday, across the street from a children's dance studio.
A block of a Clairemont street being named in honor of San Diego native and Jedi Master Mark Hamill will be unveiled at a public ceremony on Sunday.
They're native to Central America and the horns on their body help protect and blend them in with their surroundings.
Wonderspaces is a pop-up arts event that's making waves in San Diego. This temporary museum houses more than a dozen one-of-a-kind displays and even some virtual reality films.
You remember him from classics like “Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood” and the “Scary Movie” franchise. These days he’s getting ready to launch his new show “Marlon” and parading around in the nude ahead of the debut of his latest film, “Naked.” Funny family man Marlon Wayans visited the News 8 Morning Extra studios on Friday to talk about his upcoming works, his San Die...