Two Escondido men arrested in connection to attempted kidnapping of Encinitas girl

ENCINITAS (NEWS 8) - Two Escondido men were taken into custody Friday in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in Encinitas.

The two suspects were identified as Christopher White, 27 and Jeremiah Owens, 28.

The two men face charges of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, false imprisonment, assault with the intent to commit rape, and conspiracy.

According to Sheriff's investigators, a member of the public reported seeing a pickup truck matching the description of one seen in the area of the incident on Friday, July 28th just before 11:00 a.m.

The truck was located by deputies in the 1400 block of Summit Avenue in Encinitas. Deputies responded and pulled the truck over.

UPDATE: @SDSheriff says both suspects are from #Escondido. 1st suspect caught in Encinitas 2nd suspect in #Escondido pic.twitter.com/4846hTRSrb — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) July 29, 2017

They detained a man fitting the description of a suspect in a sketch that was released to the public.

White was later positively identified as the suspect from the sketch and was arrested.

Detectives developed further leads that led them to Owens.

Owens was taken into custody, without incident, by the Regional Fugitive Task Force at his home in Escondido at about 6:40 p.m.

The attempted kidnapping took place on Wednesday, July 26th around 5:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Neptune Avenue in Encinitas.

Attempted kidnapping suspects Christopher White, 27, Jeremiah Owens, 28 both from #Escondido @News8 Charged w/ attempted rape — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) July 29, 2017

A 15-year-old girl told deputies she was waxing her surfboard in her home's driveway when a man came up from behind her and pinned her to the ground.

The man tried to drag her into an older blue model pickup truck parked along Grandview Street, but she was able to fight back and run inside her home.

"My sister, she is doing good, really good. She is definitely frazzled and I think something like this would frazzle anybody. She is strong - one of the strongest people I know. I know she will get through this," said Ryder de Voe, the victim's sister.

Sheriff Bill Gore praised the collaborative effort in the case, "The response from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station, as well as help from the media in getting the information out and the public calling in tips, led to a quick arrest in this case."

White and Owens were booked in Vista Jail.

"I hope they get what they deserve," said Ryder.

RELATED