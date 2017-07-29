More than 4,000 without power near Oceanside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

More than 4,000 without power near Oceanside

Posted:

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) - San Diego Gas & Electric is reporting a power outage in the Oceanside area that has left more than 4,000 customers in the dark.

SDG&E said the communities affected include Oceanside, San Luis Del Rey, Ocean Hills and Southeast Camp Pendleton.

The Utility estimates restoration at 1:30 p.m. It has not determined a cause.

