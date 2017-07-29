Oceanside police investigating death of man found along roadway

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - An 18-year-old Hispanic man was found lying face down with a fatal gunshot wound to his head Saturday morning in Oceanside, according topolice.

Officers responded at 2:35 a.m. to the 700 block of South The Strand, just north of Wisconsin Avenue, where the victim was found along a roadway, according to Lt. Adam Knowland.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound, but it was not clear if it was a suicide or homicide, Knowland said.

Officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived to take the victim to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the incident.

No other injuries were reported. The victim's name was not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Oceanside Police anonymous tip line at (760) 435-4730.