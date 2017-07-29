Tow yard employees find man hidden in compartment of impounded vehicle

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Tow yard employees discovered a man hidden in a locked compartment of a vehicle impounded after a traffic stop Saturday morning.

The vehicle, a 2016 Toyota, was stopped on Interstate 15 near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard at around 1:55 a.m. After it was towed to a location on the 4900 block of Ruffner Street, a tow yard employee heard screaming coming from the vehicle.

Firefighters were called and responded to remove the man from the locked compartment.

The investigation was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.