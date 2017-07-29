Attic fire chars church in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A church in Barrio Logan was severely damaged Saturday by a fire that started in its attic.

San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters were called to Mission of God International Church at 2232 National Avenue at around 12:15 p.m to douse the flames.

No one was in the church at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to department PIO Monica Munoz.

A GoFundMe page was started to raise funds for the church's repair. Click here to donate.