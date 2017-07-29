Farmers gather in City Heights to plant city's first free food park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Community leaders and do-it-yourself farmers gathered in City Heights Saturday to begin cultivating the city’s first free food park.

A vacant lot on El Cajon Boulevard has been transformed into a park with several planters of fresh veggies and fruits available to any hungry passerby. It’s the largest installment in San Diego’s forward-thinking free food garden movement.

The idea is that the fresh produce will bring members of the community together and spark their culinary curiosity, while also giving them a common, visual representation of contribution and involvement.

The park is located at 4050 El Cajon Boulevard.

If you would like to volunteer with the growing movement around the county, click here.