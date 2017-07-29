Farmers gather in City Heights to plant city's first free food p - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Farmers gather in City Heights to plant city's first free food park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Community leaders and do-it-yourself farmers gathered in City Heights Saturday to begin cultivating the city’s first free food park.

 A vacant lot on El Cajon Boulevard has been transformed into a park with several planters of fresh veggies and fruits available to any hungry passerby. It’s the largest installment in San Diego’s forward-thinking free food garden movement.

The idea is that the fresh produce will bring members of the community together and spark their culinary curiosity, while also giving them a common, visual representation of contribution and involvement.

The park is located at 4050 El Cajon Boulevard.

If you would like to volunteer with the growing movement around the county, click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.