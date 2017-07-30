Water main break in Little Italy leaves streets flooded - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Water main break in Little Italy leaves streets flooded

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A water main break at the intersection Kettner Boulevard and Juniper Street in Little Italy left the surrounding streets flooded Sunday morning. 

The 16-inch concrete pipe broke around 6 a.m. 

Water was turned off in a three-block area along Kettner near the break. 

As of Sunday afternoon, crews were assessing the damage and did not have a time frame for repairs to be completed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

