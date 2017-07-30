USS Dewey returns to San Diego Monday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey is set to return home to San Diego on Monday.

The Dewey and its crew are wrapping up a four-month deployment to the Western Pacific.

It conducted patrols, security operations and theater security cooperation activities. The Dewey also took part in bilateral exercises with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and joint exercises with the U.S. Air Force.

The Dewey was also dispatched to the Sea of Japan to help with the recovery of the USS Fitzgerald, which collided with a cargo ship last month killing seven sailors.

The USS Dewey is homeported in San Diego.

