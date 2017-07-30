Brush fire breaks out in Rose Canyon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire breaks out in Rose Canyon

Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Firefighters responded to a first alarm brush fire Sunday evening on the east side of Interstate 5 near the SR-52 in Rose Canyon. 

The call came in just before 5 p.m. with reports of a fire on the hillside behind homes in the 2700 block of Ariane Drive in Clairemont. 

Several crews responded to the fire including several ground crews and two helicopters doing air drops. 

It was unclear how many homes were threatened and/or evacuated during the blaze. 

Crews had the fire under control within an hour of it starting. 

