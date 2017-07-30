Brush fire breaks out in Rose Canyon

It was a messy morning for people in Little Italy after a huge water main break flooded several businesses.
Firefighters responded to a first alarm brush fire Sunday evening on the east side of Interstate 5 near the SR-52 in Rose Canyon.
San Diegans will have to deal with more moisture in the air early this week and rising temperatures later in the week.
Street signs that honor "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill were unveiled Sunday afternoon in Clairemont, where he went to middle and high school.
A 19-year-old man survived a gunshot wound to the neck he suffered while a passenger in a vehicle that had just left a house party Sunday in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego.
Community leaders and do-it-yourself farmers gathered in City Heights Saturday to begin cultivating the city’s first free food park.
Planned Parenthood hosted a local faction of a nationwide rally Saturday calling for Republican members of Congress to step back from efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
A man who was stabbed during an argument while parked in Southeast San Diego Saturday morning was able to drive himself to a hospital, but his assailant got away, according to police.