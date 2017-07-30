Local crews contain brush fire in Rose Canyon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Firefighters responded to a first alarm brush fire Sunday evening on the east side of Interstate 5 near the SR-52 in Rose Canyon.

The call came in just before 5 p.m. with reports of a fire on the hillside behind homes in the 2700 block of Ariane Drive in Clairemont.

Several crews responded to the fire including several ground crews and two helicopters doing air drops.

The brusher charred about an acre of brush and was fully contained in less than an hour, the San Diego Fire Department said.



No injuries were reported and no homes were damaged.

Brush fire erupted in rose canyon near I-5 and the 52.. crews have it under control. Live report @CBS8 at 630 pic.twitter.com/zA5siKMfoh — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) July 31, 2017