Officers pull pursuit suspect from burning car in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A pursuit by police ends in a fiery crash as two officers rush to pull the suspect out of a burning car.

Police say it all started after 2 a.m. Monday with some type of fight at the 400 block of L Street in Chula Vista.

When officers arrived they tried to stop the PT Cruiser. The suspect drove away and the pursuit went westbound on L Street to Bay Street.

The white PT Cruiser broke through a guardrail and went roughly 70 yards into the air and landed about 50 feet below in a drainage ditch where it burst into flames.

The officers rescued the driver of the vehicle before the fire erupted.

"The officers actually drove around, cut their way through the fence and got to the car. The two brave officers pulled that gentleman out of the car as flames started in the engine compartment and actual interior of the vehicle," Sgt. Lamar Barrett.

Firefighters and paramedics were seen carrying one person away from the wreckage on a stretcher.

Police say it is unclear what the initial fight was about.