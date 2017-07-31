New pedestrian border crossing opens in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO (NEWS 8) - A new bridge set to open Monday will offer people traveling by foot a second option if heading southbound from San Diego to Tijuana.

The PedWest Bridge, located west of the northbound vehicle crossing lanes, is opening along the border and is expected to see roughly 20,000 pedestrians cross it daily.

Pedestrians can only travel southbound along this path, but on the eastern side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, pedestrians are able to cross in both directions.

To view on YouTube, Click Here. (GSA, CBP Announce Change to Northbound Pedestrian Crossing at San Ysidro Port of Entry)

The bridge is said to be a critical piece of the re-design of the massive San Ysidro Port of Entry and its counterpart, El Chaparral, in Mexico.

The opening of the southbound entrance comes a year after U.S. authorities inaugurated the northbound 14-lane PedWest entrance.

The new addition could come in handy when the final phase of the $741 million reconstruction of the San Ysidro Port of Entry will temporarily reduce the number of southbound vehicle lanes feeding from Interstate 5 into Mexico's El Chaparral Port of Entry.

For approximately two months starting on September 25, the number of lanes will be reduced from five to three to accommodate the realignment of a portion of highway. For the ensuing 18 months, until the project is completed, traffic will be funneled through four southbound lanes feeding into El Chaparral.

For those that plan to use the bridge it's important to know that the U.S. entrance at PedWest is open 24 hours a day. However, the hours of Mexico's facility are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.