New pedestrian border crossing opens in San Ysidro

A pursuit by police ends in a fiery crash as two officers rush to pull the suspect out of a burning car. Police say it all started after 2 a.m. Monday with some type of fight at the 400 block of L Street in Chula Vista.
A new bridge set to open Monday will offer people traveling by foot a second option if heading southbound from San Diego to Tijuana.
Firefighters responded to a first alarm brush fire Sunday evening on the east side of Interstate 5 near the SR-52 in Rose Canyon.
Temperatures Monday across San Diego County will be slightly above average for the last day of July. There is a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the desert and mountains though the chance of moisture will increase Tuesday and Wednesday.
It was a messy morning for people in Little Italy after a huge water main break flooded several businesses.
Street signs that honor "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill were unveiled Sunday afternoon in Clairemont, where he went to middle and high school.
A 19-year-old man survived a gunshot wound to the neck he suffered while a passenger in a vehicle that had just left a house party Sunday in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego.
Community leaders and do-it-yourself farmers gathered in City Heights Saturday to begin cultivating the city’s first free food park.