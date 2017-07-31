Last-minute summer travel deals near - and far - from San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Still thinking of going on a summer travel getaway? It's not too late!

There are also some great deals out there.

Gabe Saglie, Senior Editor for Travelzoo stopped by News 8 to share some ideas for last minute summer travel.

To save money, he recommends keeping your getaway close and going during the week if you can swing it.

A few of the spots near - and far - from San Diego Saglie shared include:

Inn at Europa Village in Temecula: Overlooking vineyards and orchards for an overnight stay.

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa in Palm Desert: The AAA 4-diamond property includes five pools, golf courses and a gondola ride.

The Paris Casino and Resort in Las Vegas: The property includes an exact replica of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, but at half the size; and offers great views of the city.

Xinalani Resort in Puerto Vallarta : A remote yoga retreat with open-air cabins.