Last-minute summer travel deals near - and far - from San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Still thinking of going on a summer travel getaway? It's not too late!

There are also some great deals out there.

Gabe Saglie, Senior Editor for Travelzoo stopped by News 8 to share some ideas for last minute summer travel. 

To save money, he recommends keeping your getaway close and going during the week if you can swing it. 

A few of the spots near - and far - from San Diego Saglie shared include: 

Inn at Europa Village in Temecula: Overlooking vineyards and orchards for an overnight stay. 

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa in Palm Desert: The AAA 4-diamond property includes five pools, golf courses and a gondola ride. 

The Paris Casino and Resort in Las Vegas: The property includes an exact replica of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, but at half the size; and offers great views of the city.

Xinalani Resort in Puerto Vallarta : A remote yoga retreat with open-air cabins.

