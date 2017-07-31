A preview of Living Coast Discovery Center's Farm to Bay event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Whether you love food events or animal encounters - or maybe you just want to support sustainability in San Diego - we have the event for you!

It's time for the Living Coast Discovery Center's 8th annual Farm to Bay fundraising event.

Jessica Lafave and this year's culinary chair of Farm to Bay and co-founder of Sushi on a Roll, Chef Jeff Roberto visited Morning Extra to share details on the unique event.

The fundraising event that supports coastal wildlife, education, and sustainability programs at the Living Coast Discovery Center.

There will be tastes and sips from over 40 food and beverage partners including local restaurants, artisanal shops, craft breweries, regional wineries and more.

Attendees can also experience animal encounters with owls, reptiles, hawks and more on a National Wildlife Refuge with views of San Diego Bay.

There will also be live entertainment, an auction, and surprises throughout the event.

For more information on the event visit thelivingcoast.org.