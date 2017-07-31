Budget tips for busy moms

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Parenting isn't easy - or cheap - and things can really add up.

Founder of San Diego Moms Blog, Jenna Skora stopped by Morning Extra to share her favorite ways to make the most of your family's budget,

Jenna has compiled a list of great money-saving tips. Plus, the San Diego Moms Blog team voted for their top money-saving apps.

Some of Jenna's tips and insight include:

Every Dollar is an app by Dave Ramsey that allows you to set your own budget and record your spending to make sure you stay on track. It also syncs across all your devices so that it's constantly up-to-date.

You can also budget using cash. As Dave Ramsey's "envelope system" suggests, it is harder to spend cash that's in an envelope, than it is to swipe a card. There is a set amount of cash for each category, and once that envelope is out of money, you don't use anymore.

Mint is an app that connects to your bank account to help you stay on track and emails you weekly to let you know how you are doing. You can also check your credit score through this app.

Shopkick is an app that gives you "kicks" or points just for walking into stores. Scan items that are asked through the app, and earn even more "kicks" - then turn into gift cards.

Some tips to save money on entertainment:

It really adds up when a trip to the movies for a family of four costs as much as $80!

It's easy to save money by using Netflix or Redbox instead of heading to the movie theaters. If you want to head to the theater check out local movie theaters for $1 movie days.

You can also check San Diego Moms Blog monthly event posts for budget and family friendly events.

The site also has a "kids eat free" guide on where kiddos can score a free meal.