Budget tips for busy moms

A terrifying ordeal for a man who was allegedly abducted by three people and held against his will at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.
The accused killer of a man shot during a botched mugging outside a Burlington Coat Factory store in La Mesa pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other charges.
A requirement for businesses seeking city of San Diego contracts to offer equal wages to workers regardless of their gender or ethnicity was approved unanimously Monday by the City Council.
Internet searches related to suicide spiked following the airing of the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," according to a study released Monday by San Diego State University.
Are you looking to make a little extra cash and you're good with a hot glue gun? Maybe it's time to turn your DIY crafts into cash. Sheena Fulcher from Michaels visited Morning Extra with some money-making ideas.
Whether you love food events or animal encounters - or maybe you just want to support sustainability in San Diego - we have the event for you!
Local volunteers are getting ready for the upcoming school year by collecting school supply donations for local kids in need. It's easy to donate to the cause or even get involved and volunteer to stuff backpacks with SDCCU's Stuff the Bus drive. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports with details from Mira Mesa.
