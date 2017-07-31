El Cajon: Man says he was kidnapped and forced to take out cash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A terrifying ordeal for a man who was allegedly abducted by three people and held against his will at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.

Police said they continue to investigate the case, but report three suspects were arrested and booked into jail after somehow forcing the man that at least two men knew to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money out of his account from Bank of America.

"At about 1:30 p.m., we got a call from box inside of the bank reference a gentleman who is alleging that he was kidnapped and brought to the bank in being forced to withdraw money,” said Lt. Charles Lara, San Diego Police Department.

Police said the men forced the man into a black Nissan Versa and drove to a Bank of America located at 4166 El Cajon Boulevard.

The victim is a man in his 30’s who did not want to be named. Authorities said he was able to tip off the bank teller and they called the police who surrounded the black getaway car.

According to police, the three men were identified as: Mark David Morales, 36, Judy Elizabeth Acevedo, 33, Charles Anthony Karam, 53.

Lt. Lara said the victim “was brought from another location somewhere in City Heights. The story is a little convoluted as of this moment, but we brought in investigators to interview all parties and get to the bottom of it.”

The three suspects were arrested for extortion and kidnapping. All three were complaint and taken into custody without incident.