Businesses deal with aftermath of water main break in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Crews were left to clean up the mess after a water main broke in Little Italy early Sunday morning.  

It happened around 6 a.m. near Juniper Street and Kettner Boulevard. 

Crews worked for several hours to fix the 16-inch main and restore water service. 

The break also disrupted trolley service resulting when water, nearly up to the overhead wires, filled a portion of tracks. Trolley service has since been restored. 

Businesses in the area were left to clean up after the flooding and get damage repaired.

News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Little Italy with the aftermath for business owners. 

