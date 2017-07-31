Go Pro tries to reunite family with lost camera - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Go Pro tries to reunite family with lost camera

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —The Carlsbad-based company Go Pro is asking for help to reunite a camera with a family that lost it this summer in San Diego. 

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows what is on the lost camera's memory card, as well as several other Go Pro cameras that were lost … and then found. 

To view Go Pro's lost and found footage click here

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.