Child hospitalized after fall from second story window in Vista

VISTA (NEWS 8) - A 4-year-old boy is in serious condition Tuesday morning after falling from a second-story window, landing on concrete, in Vista.

The fall was reported Monday evening at the Vista Terrace apartments in the 900 block of Postal Way near South Santa Fe Avenue.

The child was airlifted to the trauma center at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego.

Authorities do not suspect foul play was involved.

