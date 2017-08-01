Child hospitalized after fall from second story window in Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Child hospitalized after fall from second story window in Vista

VISTA (NEWS 8) - A young child was airlifted to Rady Children's Hospital after he fell from a second story window in Vista Monday night. 

According to the Vista Fire Department, medics arrived and treated the child at the scene before an air ambulance was called. 

According to authorities, the young boy's condition is serious and critical. There are no suspicious circumstances. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

