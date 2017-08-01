Push to keep toxic waste and sewage out of Imperial Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Push to keep toxic waste and sewage out of Imperial Beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Imperial Beach officials on Monday said they are tired of the toxic sludge that seeps into their water from Mexico.

After more than a dozen sewage spills in the last few months, officials said they want the federal government to do something about it.

News 8’s Richard Allyn reports from Imperial Beach with the push to clean-up the shore.

