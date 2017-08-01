Last evidence of the Chargers comes down at Qualcomm Stadium

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – It’s a sign of the times – all evidence of the Chargers has been removed from Qualcomm Stadium.

Even though the team left San Diego months ago, its lease with the city expired Monday.

The only reminders left behind were the blue and gold parking lot markers, a sun-stained bolt on the concrete, the Chargers sign at the B ticket window and the bolt painted on the practice field at Chargers Park.

“It’s all ok. I am still going to root for my Chargers,” said Jack Toth.

In an email to News 8, the City of San Diego said Qualcomm Stadium will continue to be used for San Diego State University and Bowl Association through the 2018 season.

“It’s official. It’s sad. It’s like a breakup or moving out of your home. It hurts a little bit,” said Jasmine Roberts.

In January, Chargers President Dean Spanos announced he would move the team to Los Angeles and pay the early lease termination of $12.5 million.

The Chargers said everything belonging to the team has been moved to Carson, donated or will be donated soon.

As for the naming rights at Qualcomm Stadium, the city said it does not comment on pending or potential negotiations.