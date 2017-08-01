Plan for later California school starts gets mixed grades

A 4-year-old boy is in serious condition Tuesday morning after falling from a second-story window, landing on concrete, in Vista.
A toddler was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after his parents found him in their backyard pool in La Mesa.
The Department of Homeland Security will be allowed to bypass environmental regulations to speed up the process of building a wall on the international border in the San Diego area, the agency announced Tuesday.
A 27-year-old model who has accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her when she was 18 and who is suspected of bringing drugs and alcohol into a San Diego County jail is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
Imperial Beach officials on Monday said they are tired of the toxic sludge that seeps into their water from Mexico.
California school kids could be getting more time to sleep. That's the idea behind a proposal that's cruising through the state Legislature that, if approved, would prohibit middle schools and high schools from starting earlier than 8:30 a.m.
Rare summer rain and thunderstorms are possible across San Diego County as monsoonal moisture pushes over the mountains and toward the coast.
A requirement for businesses seeking city of San Diego contracts to offer equal wages to workers regardless of their gender or ethnicity was approved unanimously Monday by the City Council.
A terrifying ordeal for a man who was allegedly abducted by three people and held against his will at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.