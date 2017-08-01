Toddler dies after parents find him in backyard pool - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Toddler dies after parents find him in backyard pool

LA MESA (CNS) - A toddler drowned Tuesday morning in a swimming pool at an East County home, authorities said.

The accident in the 7200 block of Princeton Avenue in La Mesa was reported shortly before 9 a.m., said Lt. Chad Bell of the La Mesa Police Department.

Medics performed CPR on the stricken 2-year-old at the scene before taking him to Sharp Grossmont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bell said it is believed that the boy's parents put him to bed in his bedroom Monday night, and either sometime during the night or this morning, he went out to the pool through a rear sliding glass door. The parents believed they had locked the door, he said.

