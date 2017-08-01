Toddler taken to hospital after parents find him in backyard pool

La Mesa (NEWS 8) - A toddler was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after his parents found him in their backyard pool in La Mesa.

The two-year-old boy’s parents told Heartland Fire Department that they were asleep before finding their son in the water. The parents administered CPR to the boy until medics arrived.

The boy was transported to Grossmont Hospital, according to Heartland Fire. His condition is unknown at this time.