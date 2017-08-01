CPUC encourage customers to conserve energy on eclipse day

San Diego (NEWS 8) - Californians are being encouraged to cut down on energy use the day of a solar eclipse that will darken parts of the United States later this month and considerably restrict its solar energy harvest.

There is no mandatory order to conserve energy at this point in time, but San Diego Gas and Electric officials say it’s always a good idea to take it easy.

“It is going to be a warm summer day, so any conservation methods our customers do at their homes or businesses is going to help,” SDG&E spokesperson Allison Torres said. “We will see a decreased amount of solar energy that morning but we have plenty of resources otherwise.”

SDG&E said that as the solar eclipse pushes diagonally across the country from the Pacific Northwest toward the Southeast between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on August 21, the state of California will lose 41,000 megawatts from its solar electricity capacity at which point grid operators and engineers will have to generate the loss.

The California Public Utility Commission has set up a website with tips for energy conservation and is urging customers to “Do your thing for the sun.”

The utility recommends turning your thermostat up two to five degrees, unplugging devices not in use and closing blinds around your home.