'Dogust' First: It's a celebration for shelter pups

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For all pet parents out there who don’t know their adopted dog’s birthday, August 1 is the perfect time to celebrate!

'Dogust 1st' is recognized as the universal birthday for shelter dogs and rescues whose real birthdays aren't known. 
     
What better way to celebrate than showering your furry little friends with the perfect gift? 
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Poway with some dogs celebrating. 

