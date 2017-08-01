San Diego company teams up with Habitat for Humanity

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego company is helping Habitat for Humanity build a better life for families in need.

The first phase kicked off Tuesday morning as volunteers put up the walls for the new homes in Logan Heights.

Realty Income donated $325,000, to start the project.

“We are glad to strengthen this community of Logan Heights,” said Shannon Kehle, Realty Income.

A team of 120 volunteers constructed the first section of what will eventually be 11 units. Each of the 11 homes will have a two-car garage.

To cut down on manpower, the selected homeowner will also put in 250 building hours to finish their home.

“It does not matter whether they are incredibly skilled laborer or have never picked up a hammer before. Logan Heights has an extremely low home ownership rate for San Diego,” said Bridget Strickland, Habitat for Humanity.

With so much construction ahead of them, volunteers stayed upbeat in the heat.

“We are just trying to make as much progress as we possibly can to further along these town homes,” said volunteer Chris Laz.

The first four units being worked now will be completed in June of next year. The remaining units are expected to be completed by December of 2018.

Habitat for Humanity is planning on building homes in other San Diego neighborhoods to increase home-ownership.