Cosby accuser won't face San Diego drug charges

Austin Hedges hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and Jhoulys Chacin combined with two relievers on a three-hitter for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 Tuesday night.
A husband made a desperate plea on Tuesday for any information about his wife who went missing under mysterious circumstances two days ago.
Law enforcement officers in cities all over San Diego County on Tuesday worked to strengthen their ties to the communities they serve during the annual National Night Out.
Californians are being encouraged to cut down on energy use the day of a solar eclipse that will darken parts of the United States later this month and considerably restrict its solar energy harvest.
SeaWorld San Diego veterinarians and animal-care specialists continue to provide life-saving care for a pygmy sperm whale in critical and guarded conditions at the park's Animal Health and Rescue Center.
A spell of sticky, unsettled summer weather brought scattered cloudbursts, high winds, thunderstorms and a couple of precipitation records to the San Diego area Tuesday.
An ex-model who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault won't face criminal charges from a drug arrest at a San Diego jail.
The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will waive environmental reviews and other laws to replace a stretch of border wall in San Diego, moving to make good on one of the president's signature campaign pledges.