National Night Out: Law enforcement strengthens ties to community

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Law enforcement officers in cities all over San Diego County on Tuesday worked to strengthen their ties to the communities they serve during the annual National Night Out.

National Night Out promotes partnerships that help keep neighborhoods safe.

“Let’s not talk about what divides us. Let’s work on what unites us,” said San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

Chula Vista Police Chief, Roxana Kennedy, said “I feel like in a lot areas there is distrust with law enforcement and I think we have a responsibility to make sure that we see that we are extremely transparent.”

Even children who participated in National Night Out know they need to help build that trust with police.

“Some people say “F” the police. I say no, don’t do that because what if you were in the situation and they need to rescue you,” said 11-year-old Omar Reyna.

Looking ahead, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer sees one of the safest cities. He’s helped hire more dispatchers and officers, but knows more needs to be done.

“It's a priority of mine. We have started to make some headway, a lot more work to do,” he said.

This year, a San Diego Department Review showed crime rates reached their lowest mark in four decades.

Mayor Faulconer said body worn cameras have led to 36 percent decrease in citizen complaints.

To learn more about crime prevention visit the City of San Diego Crime Prevention and Education website.