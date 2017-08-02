Hedges' 2-run homer helps Padres to 3-0 win vs Twins

San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges, left, celebrates after hitting two-run home run as teammate Hunter Renfroe, right, follows during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory B

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Hedges hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and Jhoulys Chacin combined with two relievers on a three-hitter for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 Tuesday night.

The Padres had only two hits and led 1-0 going into the eighth before Hunter Renfroe singled off Alan Busenitz with one out and Hedges homered to right-center, his 14th.

Jose Berrios (9-5) held the Padres hitless until Renfroe opened the sixth by beating out an infield single to third base. Hedges followed with a double to right and Manuel Margot hit a sacrifice fly with one out. Hedges was thrown out trying to take third.

Berrios had faced the minimum 15 batters until the sixth. He issued a one-out walk to Carlos Asuaje in the first before Jose Pirela hit into a double play.

Chacin (11-7) allowed three hits in seven innings, struck out three and walked two.

Kirby Yates pitched a perfect eighth and left-hander Brad Hand, the Padres' only All-Star this year, pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Berrios went seven innings, striking out four and walked two.

The Twins have lost three straight and seven of eight.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: OF Byron Buxton was activated from the 10-day disabled list. He missed 14 games with a left groin strain.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (11-7, 3.37) is scheduled to start Wednesday's matinee series finale. He's 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in four career starts against the Padres.

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (5-5, 4.76) is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA in three interleague starts this year.