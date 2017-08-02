Walmart launches grocery pickup at 4 San Diego stores

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Wednesday for much of inland San Diego County as rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening, threatening flash flooding and debris flows down slopes stripped bare in wildfires.
Walmart is bringing its grocery pickup service to San Diego. Starting this week, local customers will have the option of ordering their groceries online for free same-day pickup at one of four participating Walmart locations.
A preschooler gravely injured in a two-story fall at his family's North County home remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday.
A husband made a desperate plea on Tuesday for any information about his wife who went missing under mysterious circumstances two days ago.
Californians are being encouraged to cut down on energy use the day of a solar eclipse that will darken parts of the United States later this month and considerably restrict its solar energy harvest.
More than $100 million in spending is necessary to bring the buildings at Balboa Park and various amenities at other parks around San Diego into good condition, according to a pair of reports scheduled to be delivered Wednesday to the City Council's Infrastructure Committee.
Austin Hedges hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and Jhoulys Chacin combined with two relievers on a three-hitter for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 Tuesday night.
Law enforcement officers in cities all over San Diego County on Tuesday worked to strengthen their ties to the communities they serve during the annual National Night Out.
SeaWorld San Diego veterinarians and animal-care specialists continue to provide life-saving care for a pygmy sperm whale in critical and guarded conditions at the park's Animal Health and Rescue Center.