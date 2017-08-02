Walmart launches grocery pickup at 4 San Diego stores - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Walmart is bringing its grocery pickup service to San Diego.
    
Starting this week, local customers will have the option of ordering their groceries online for free same-day pickup at one of four participating Walmart locations.
   
Poway and Chula Vista will start Wednesday. Escondido and Vista launch their grocery pick up Thursday.

The online pickup program is available in 100 U.S. markets. The online prices should be the same as at the store.

Customers can visit Walmart.com/grocery on the Walmart Grocery smartphone app to browse available products.

Walmart is pushing convenience as it tries to compete better with its rival Amazon.

