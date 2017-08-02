Local leaders help punch out racism, gang violence and police mistrust

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Youth, San Diego Law Enforcement and community members join together to throw some punches from the heart.

Local leaders and community members will punch heavy bags for 60 seconds, making a visual statement to support "punching out racism, violence and mistrust of the police." This season, the goal is to generate a record 1,000,000 'Punches from the Heart.'

News 8's Ashley Jacobs is joined by Billy Moore the President of ABC Youth Foundation with how you can get involved.

Click Here to Join the fight and support 1,000,000 Punches from the Heart!