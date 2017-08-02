Missing San Diego mother found in Tijuana: SDPD

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A woman who went missing under mysterious conditions on Sunday has been located in Tijuana, Mexico.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed that Crystal Chappell, 40, was located in Tijuana Wednesday afternoon three days after her husband said she was last seen.

SDPD said concerned citizens who had seen her missing person flyer spotted her sitting alone on a street and directed Mexican authorities to her. Mexican authorities said they were transporting her to the U.S. border so she can be processed into the U.S.

The details of her disappearance are still unknown.

On Tuesday, Crystal's husband, Jonathan, told News 8 earlier that he feared his wife fell victim to some sort of crime.

"It doesn't make any sense, unless she's being forced or coerced," he said. "This is not natural."

Jonathan said she hugged him and said goodbye in the parking lot of a plasma donation center in the Sports Arena neighborhood before she left on her way to pick their kids up from church in Mission Valley.

Jonathan said he managed to ‘ping’ the last known location of Crystal’s cellphone, located in the area of southbound Interstate 805 at the off ramp to Plaza Boulevard.

Police said it remains unclear why Crystal went to Mexico.

RELATED STORIES: